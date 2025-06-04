Fortnite’s First Game Mode Won’t Be Playable on the Nintendo Switch 2

Many gamers will soon have their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2. Along with the console release, many new games and Switch 2 version releases will arrive on June 5th. This includes the Nintendo Switch 2 launch of the wildly popular Fortnite, which will be one of many games getting a special, upgraded version for the new Nintendo console. Today, Epic Games revealed everything gamers need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Fortnite. While it’s mostly good news, there’s one big downside you’ll want to be aware of before making the switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like most Switch 2 upgrades, Fortnite‘s new version will have higher resolution and run at 60 FPS. Epic Games showed off a few screenshots highlighting the new and improved graphics in several different game modes. But that’s not all!

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey on the Switch 2

Here is the full list of features to look forward to with the Switch 2 version of Fortnite, as shared by Epic Games:

60 FPS!

Higher resolution (2176×1224 docked, 1600×900 undocked)

Greater view distances (See more things in the distance!)

Higher-quality textures, higher-quality shadows, and higher-quality water rendering (nice water)

Clothing physics enabled

The Replay system is here — relive your best Battle Royale matches from another perspective!

Capture video clips using the Capture button

GameChat* supported — stream your Fortnite gameplay with up to three other friends

For the hardcore tech folks: full “desktop” renderer, high-detail geometry, distance field ambient occlusion in docked mode, shadow casting point lights, high-quality effects

Mouse controls supported with Joy-Con 2 (Starting June 7)

In addition to these exciting new features, gamers who log into Fortnite on the Switch 2 before March 31st, 2026 will get a free Wishing Star Emote. The emote will eventually be available in the Fortnite Shop, but this is your chance to get it early.

Fortnite Game Modes Available on the Switch 2

For the most part, Fortnite will be everything it is on other systems for the Switch 2, with an upgrade that brings it up to par compared with the Switch version. However, there’s one big exception. According to the FAQ in Fortnite‘s big announcement, the Save the World game mode will not be available on Nintendo Switch 2.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as Save the World is not available on the Nintendo Switch or for mobile. But if you were hoping a Switch 2 upgrade would mean being able to play Fortnite: Save the World on your Nintendo console, it looks like that won’t be the case. Save the World remains available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, so you’ll be able to enjoy that Fortnite game mode on those platforms.

The free Switch 2 emote for Fortnite

All other Fortnite game modes will be supported on the Switch 2, including a solid list of game modes that will have Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse support starting with the June 7th patch, as follows:

Battle Royale

Zero Build – Battle Royale

Team Rumble

Reload

Reload – Zero Build

Fortnite OG

Fortnite OG Zero Build

While mouse controls won’t work if you’re using the original Joy-Cons, you can use Nintendo Switch controllers to play Fortnite on the Switch 2. To take advantage of mouse controls, however, you’ll need those fancy new Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new, faster FPS and better graphics for Fortnite on the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments below!