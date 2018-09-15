‘Fortnite’ Voice Chat Problems Are Affecting All Platforms

Fortnite players are experiencing voice chat issues across all platforms that Epic Games said it is currently investigating.

After multiple posts from players reportedly experiencing voice chat issues were submitted to forums like the game’s subreddit – some of them highlighting more recent incidents while others pointed to longstanding issues with voice chat – Epic Games tweeted through the Fortnite Twitter account that it would be looking into the voice chat concerns. The degraded voice chat experience isn’t something that would affect Solos players too much, but for those playing in pairs or with groups of four, it’s something that they’ll be relieved to know Epic Games is working on.

We are investigating issues with degraded voice chat across all platforms. We’ll report back when we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 15, 2018

Taking to that same subreddit where players have voiced concerns about the game’s chat feature, Epic Games asked players for their input on the situation to help determine what platforms are affected and where the players are located. Players were also asked to include in their responses whether or not they’re having voice chat issues in a cross-platform party, something that some players in the posts linked above have already theorized may be part of the problem as console players connect with PC users among other cross-play combinations. Multiple players throughout the thread are reporting that they’re indeed experiencing issues in North America and in Europe with players specifically citing an issue that makes voices break up, one player saying that “1 in 5 games we all hear ourselves like robots.”

While Fortnite players wait on the voice chat issues to be resolved, they can browse the game’s store that recently updated with some rotated options and the curious return of an existing skin. The Rogue Agent skin, a cosmetic that was included in the game’s Starter Pack that originally cost $5, has made a return for 1,500 V-Bucks. That’s more than the skin was initially valued at considering the bundle that it was included in came with more than just the outfit, so it’s left some Fortnite players wondering why it’s back in the store. Return of the Rogue Agent aside though, there’s a new Vivacious emote that’s also available in the store.

Move to the groove. The new Vivacious Emote is available now! pic.twitter.com/ZPIz1jqThv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 15, 2018

Epic Games is currently looking into the issues with Fortnite’s voice chat and should provide another update soon.