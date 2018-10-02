‘Fortnite’ Vs. ‘Call of Duty: Blackout’: The Battle of the Battle Royales

When Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 first debuted Treyarch’s entry into the famed Battle Royale genre, many immediately likened the more realistic graphics to that of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. But what about the other big name in Battle Royale? The one that has smashed through records left and right? We’re talking about Fortnite.

A new video from the YouTube channel ‘The Leaderboard’ pits the charmingly cartoonish wonder up against Treyarch’s high-stakes Battle Royale. With one being free-to-play with an approach to gameplay that is more about having fun that a ‘hardcore’ military experience and the other providing a high-intensity shooter with a skill-induced twist, it’s an interesting pair up to have go neck and neck.

According to the YouTube channel’s official description:

“Fortnite is the biggest battle royale game out there right now and shows no sign of stopping, but they have a new competitor on the horizon being Call Of Duty Black Ops 4: Blackout. Will this be the game that puts a dent into the player base of Fornite? Join The Leaderboard as we take a dive into both games and see how they stack up to each other. We will unpack both games from their aesthetics, gameplay, mechanics, and more!”

The biggest difference is that Call of Duty’s Blackout still very much feels like a Call of Duty title. It relies on military-esque strategy and realistic graphics, whereas Fortnite offers a unique building mechanic and bunny onesies. Epic Games’ online title also offers some pretty insane plot twists that birth every new season!

One thing is clear is that both are on very polar opposite ends of the Battle Royale genre, each having a specific play experience in mind for those that enjoy the title. You can watch the video yourself at the top of the article to see The Leaderboard’s pick but it is important to note that one is free-to-play available on all platforms – including mobile – while one is limited to major platforms, will not be cross-platform compatability, and is not free-to-play.

Just saying.

You can also decide for yourself when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC October 12th!