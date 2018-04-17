Fortnite Weapon Swap Adjustments Mean Big Improvements on the Way

Like all online games, Fortnite continues to be subject to various tweaks and fixes to make the game overall more enjoyable. This includes bug fixes, exploit patches, and tons more to the experience as a whole and one of the player complaints that has risen to the top most recently is that concerning weapon swap outs. Between the “dick bullets” bug we discussed earlier, and the exploit regarding rapid fire, there is much to be addressed in the upcoming update.

Weapon Swapping has been tinkered with quite a bit since launch and some of the most recent updates led to exploits that many have complained about regarding shotguns. Here’s what Epic Games had to say in a recent forums post:

We recently introduced weapon equip times. This change was geared towards balancing quick switching between different weapons with low rate of fire (effectively bypassing the drawbacks that make these weapons fair).

After reviewing your feedback, we’ll be making a number of changes in a hotfix later today:

Snipers and Crossbows do not benefit as much from quick switching, so we’ll be reverting the equip time changes for those weapons. We will be keeping the delay for the remaining weapons with the new behavior – Shotguns, Revolver, Hand Cannon, and Rocket Launcher. Note: All other weapons do not have equip times.

Weapon equip animations will be improved in a future update. These are unfortunately somewhat misleading – it’s possible to fire sooner than the gun appears ready, so they feel more sluggish than they really are. You may notice this on a few weapons.

These two changes are an iterative step in taking another look at our weapon swapping and improving it for the long run. Please share your feedback as we continue to work on these changes.

In the same developer update, Epic Games also addressed an issue known as “peeking” as well as their reasoning behind putting Guided Missiles into the vault. If you’d like to check out what’s new in the game, and what’s down the pipeline for the next update, you can check out our previous coverage here.

