Fortnite Devs Discuss Weapon Swapping and Other Game Improvements

Epic Games is back with a quick developer update video to touch on a few topics that’s going on right now in the world of Fortnite. Earlier we covered that the team would be providing a “post-mortem” update regarding all of their server issues seen this past month, but that wasn’t the only thing the team addressed.

Weapon swapping issues and various other improvements have been a hot topic for the dev team and their community, and its one of the few topics they briefly covered in their most recent video. As seen above, developer Zack Estep took center stage once more to give some insight into what the team is working on regarding the “weapon swap” complaints and subsequent exploits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The below changes were just recently put into affect, but as Estep says in the above video – feedback is crucial with this. Epic Games wants to make sure that these were the changes players were talking about when airing their frustration, so you’re an active player – check them out below and don’t be shy about leaving (respectful) feedback to the team on the game’s forums.

Snipers and Crossbows do not benefit as much from quick switching, so we’ll be reverting the equip time changes for those weapons. We will be keeping the delay for the remaining weapons with the new behavior – Shotguns, Revolver, Hand Cannon, and Rocket Launcher. Note: All other weapons do not have equip times.

Weapon equip animations will be improved in a future update. These are unfortunately somewhat misleading – it’s possible to fire sooner than the gun appears ready, so they feel more sluggish than they really are. You may notice this on a few weapons.

In a previous developer update, Epic Games also addressed an issue known as “peeking” as well as their reasoning behind putting Guided Missiles into the vault. If you’d like to check out what’s new in the game, and what’s down the pipeline for the next update, you can check out our previous coverage here.

Estep also briefly touched on what the team plans on doing in terms of quality of life fixes for the game, including blue friendly traps, builder pro control scheme on console, while also giving a slight peek into what’s up next in coming updates.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game will also be making its way to Android devices, though we still don’t have a set release date.