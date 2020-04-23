Fortnite Week 10 Midas Challenge Guide

The Week 10 challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 are now live. Completing the challenges will allow players to unlock the tier-100 Battle Pass skin for Midas. Players can unlock either the Ghost Midas skin, or the Shadow Midas skin, based on which dropboxes they decide to pass off Legendary weapons to. Both skins are pretty nice, but once players have selected between the two, there's no going back, so players will have to choose wisely. Getting there will take a little bit of work, but most of Week 10's challenges shouldn't be all that difficult for most Fortnite fans!

The Week 10 challenges are:

Eliminate players with a shotgun, AR, and SMG

Search chests in different matches

Eliminate a player or Henchman with a Legendary or Boss weapon

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka

Dance within 10s of knocking a Henchman

Search different golden pip wrenches

Catch a fish while riding in a Choppa

Deal damage to players or henchman at the Yacht and the Agency in a single match

Visit the Agency, Hayman, and Greasy Graves in a single match

Deal damage to Henchmen while disguised

Each challenge is worth 40,000 XP. Once all 10 have been completed, players will still have to finish the Ghost or Shadow recruitment missions. Selecting between the two sides requires that players drop two Legendary weapons into two of either side's aforementioned dropboxes. These dropboxes can be found all throughout the map, but players will have to pick two different ones to place them in. Players can either use a Legendary weapon that they already have on-hand, or seek out one that can be used for this express purpose.

While Epic Games has extended Season 2, this week concludes the season's traditional Battle Pass. Fortnite players can still look forward to Overtime Challenges, as well as additional content, in the coming weeks. Notably, this weekend will see the release of the Travis Scott content, as well as in-game concert events. Dataminers have also found additional weapons that have not yet been officially unveiled by Epic. All in all, it seems likely that Fortnite fans will have plenty to keep them busy until Chapter 3's June 3rd release date!

Are you planning to complete this week's challenges? Which team will you choose? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

