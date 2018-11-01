Fortnite Season 6, Week 6 Challenge Guide

It’s a new week, which means another set of tasks from Epic Games for Fortnite’s famous Battle Royale mode. Each week players are tasked with a specific set of challenges to complete and even though the Fortnitemares event going on now gives additional incentive to play, the added XP and earned loot is enough to keep fans coming back for more.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 6’s challenges are now live. For those that may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Ready to see what Week 6 has to offer? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

Free Challenges:

Place Chillers in different matches – 0/3

Search a chest in different Named Locations – 0/7

Shotgun eliminations – 0/3

Battle Pass Challenges:

Stage 1: Land at Shifty Shafts – 0/1

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents – 0/250

Stage 1: Find the Sheet Music in Pleasant Park – 0/1

Stage 1: Elimination with a Common weapon – 0/1

Some of this week’s challenges are fairly straight forward. Search chests, take out enemy players using a shotgun, eliminate using a Common weapon, and land in Shifty Shafts for starters. Plus dealing damage with a pickaxe is super easy given that’s the starter weapon for all players as soon as they drop.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

And don’t forget that there are only a few days left to participate in the Fortnitemares Halloween event to earn special, limited-edition loot and that super sweet looking Dark Engine Glider!