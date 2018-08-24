Fortnite Week 7 Challenge Completion Reward Revealed

Each week, Epic Games lays out a new set of challenges for Fortnite players to complete. These challenges offer a way for players to show off their dedication, rank up those tiers, and earn additional XP. Once all of them are complete, including the hidden Battle Star being found, a sweet new reward is waiting to be unlocked. For week 7’s challenges, we have access to the Enforcer outfit with special back bling:

Now confirmed: Completing 7 weeks of Road Trip challenges will reward you with the Enforcer outfit & Subjugator back bling! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/t0BSGm9SKI — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 24, 2018

Season 5 continues to bring exciting new Limited Time Modes, like the one that gave us serious Super Mario vibes, and new mysteries to solve. For those looking to score those Battle Stars for the challenges, there are a few things you need to know.

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges. Ready for what Week 7 has to offer? Let’s get started:

Free Challenges:

Visit different Named Locations in a single match

Search Supply Drops

SMG Eliminations

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents structures with Remote Explosives

Stage 1: Search a chest in Pleasant Park (Stage 1 of 5)

Follow the Treasure Map found in Dusty Divot

Eliminate Opponents in Lazy Links

A lot of this week’s challenges are more straight forward than previous weeks, and several players can knock out in one fell sweep. For example, if a player drops down in Lazy Links, drops a remote explosive on any player walls, stairs, etc – and uses the SMG for all kills – that’s three ‘to-do’s’ checked off right there! Supply Drops are also pretty straight forward as well.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here! Don’t forget to also tune it into our Fortnite Community Hub right here to stay in the know!

