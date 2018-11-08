‘Fortnite’ Week 7 Challenge Guide

Another new week has begun, which means new challenges from the team over at Epic Games that tasks fans players with certain quests to take on for a simpler kind of grind. Now that the Halloween mode for Fortnite is a wrap, it’s time to get back to the Battle Pass objective.

For those looking to get back into the battlefield for a chance to show off to other players and uncover new Battle Stars, Weeks 7’s challenges are now live. Just in case you may be new to the world of Battle Royale, these weekly challenges are a set of quests that Epic Games has given to participants looking for a different way to level up and climb up those tier ranks. The goal essentially is to get all of the Battle Stars so that players can unlock progressive loot to show off to others. Get that stylish gear and show everybody else who is boss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to see what Week 7 has to offer? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

Free Challenges

Search 7 ammo boxes in a single match (7)

Deal headshot damage to opponents (500)

Stage 1: Deal damage to opponents in a single match (300)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Destroy trees (50)

Skydive through floating rings (20)

Stage 1: Consume apples (5)

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (3)

This week’s challenges is a nice dose of easy-going. Searching ammo boxes is easy – they are everywhere. Focus on those headshot skills, hit up some trees, and take out three people in Pleasant Park and you’ve already knocked out a good portion of the challenges right there in one match!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”