‘Fortnite’ Weekly Update Delayed Due to Bug

Usually Fortnite fans have a big update to look forward to on Tuesdays but this week, Epic Games had to pivot a little bit due to some unforseen issues.

The team behind the wildly popular online title took to their Twitter account to explain the reason behind the due in addition to the new date. In their most recent post, they wrote, “Due to the discovery of a critical controller issue, we’ll be moving the release of v5.40 and High Stakes to Thursday September 6.”

“Critical” definitely sounds serious and with so many console players, it’s a smart move on their part to halt any new content before the major issues are resolved.

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, everything was back to being “operational”:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Operational

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

If you’re still experiencing any issues getting into the game, please contact Epic Games over on their website here to issue a ticket. For now, everything seems to be back to working order, with the exception of a few straggler cases reporting disconnection.

This comes on the heel of the custom control overhaul the team mentioned earlier this week. In their most recent dev update, they said, “We are hoping to land this later in the year, and it will give you the ability to completely remap your gamepad to exactly your preference. In addition to customization, we’re continuing to hammer away at feel and optimizations for controllers across all platforms.”

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and select Android devices. The new update will be rolling out on Thursday along with the new week’s challenges, so keep it tuned in here at ComicBook while we keep you updated on the hottest game in Battle Royale to date.