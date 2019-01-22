‘Fortnite’: Here’s What’s New In Creative

A new update is now live for Fortnite players to enjoy and for those that love letting their inner creative gamer fly free, the latest update to the title’s Creative mode will be the perfect fit.

In addition to the Sneaky Snowman item added to the base Battle Royale game itself, the team over at Epic Games also added a few new weapons to the Creative Mode as well. For what’s new:

Sneaky Snowman Use Primary Fire to throw a projectile that creates a destructible snowman. Use Secondary Fire to wear the Sneaky Snowman. Sneaky Snowman has 100 Health and acts as a shield when worn by a player. Sneaky Snowman is destroyed when its Health reaches zero or when the player wearing the snowman swaps to a different item or building mode. This means that a player wearing a Sneaky Snowman cannot build or use other items. Movement of all types is allowed. Available in Common variant. Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Llamas. Drops in stacks of 5. Max stack size of 10.

Added to Creative Light Machine Gun Suppressed Sub-Machine Gun Revolver Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle Smoke Grenade Remote Explosives



The latest update to this wildly fun mode is infinitely shorter than last week’s, but there’s always tons to do in Creative where players can let their inner creator soar.

The latest update is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. Are you excited to get in there and see what’s new? You can check out the full patch notes here while sounding off in the comment section below about what you’re most stoked for. Or, you can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!