Pokemon TCG Fans Get First Look at New Premium Collection

Despite the fact that it can be pretty tricky to get ahold of new Pokemon TCG card sets, it’s still exciting when new ones are revealed. Today, fans got a first look at an upcoming Premium Collection that’s set to release in June. The Premium Collection in question is the previously announced Masks of Ogerpon, not to be confused with the recent Ogerpon EX Premium Collection. This newest set yet again highlights the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet icon, with some of the same items along with some changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Images of the Masks of Ogerpon Premium Collection have been revealed, showing off the front and back of the box. The set itself is set to release on June 13th and will reportedly retail for $49.99. So far, the set is not actually up at any retailers, but images have been shared via PokeBeach, usually a reputable source of breaking Pokemon news, and others.

First look at Masks of Ogerpon Premium Collection Releasing June 13th! 💫 #PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/jSuhIcSqrs — Pokemon TCG Restocks & News (@PokemonRestocks) April 17, 2025

Ogerpon is a bit of a divisive figure, with some diehard fans along with plenty of haters, but the set will include 10 booster packs alongside those Ogerpon promos. So, it’s likely to be pretty popular regardless of your personal feelings about Ogerpon. That said, it once again appears that only some of Ogerpon’s masks will be featured in the collection despite its name.

What’s Included in the Masks of Ogerpon Premium Collection

This new Premium Collection featuring Ogerpon will include the following items:

10 Pokemon TCG Booster Packs

1 Foil Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon EX reprint

1 Foil Wellspring Mask Oerpon EX reprint

1 oversized foil Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon EX

Pokemon TCG Live code

As of now, it’s not clear which specific booster packs will be included, although the photos on the front of the box might give some hints. At any rate, it will almost certainly include Scarlet & Violet era boosters, a hot commodity these days. Though they’re a bit hard to see, it looks like packs will include Twilight Masquerade, Temporal Forces, and Paradox Rift, among others. Notably, it doesn’t look like Surging Sparks or Prismatic Evolutions, some of the trickiest sets to find, will be included here.

The previous Ogerpon-themed Premium Collection

If you’re curious how these new Premium Collection differs from last year’s Ogerpon ex Premium Collection, they’re actually pretty different. The previous Ogerpon set included Teal Mask Ogerpon promos, rather than the Hearthflame and Wellspring masks. The items inside were also different, with only 6 Pokemon TCG boosters. Instead of those extra boosters, this previous Premium Collection included Ogerpon card sleeves and a magnetic card protector.

So, this latest Ogerpon Premium Collection will likely be a better fit for fans who would prefer more booster packs to open, rather than other collector’s items like card sleeves.

So far, no preorder date has been announced for the new Masks of Ogerpon Premium Collection. They will be fully released in June, so if we see a preorder, it will likely not be until next month.

Are you an Ogerpon fan, or will you be skipping this latest Pokemon card Premium Collection? Let us know in the comments below!