‘Fortnite’: What’s New In Creative

A new Fortnite is now live and the arrival of the tropical paradise theme hasn’t just invaded the base game itself, it’s also now available in the game’s Creative Mode as well! From new weapons and items, to new game options, here’s what’s new in Creative following the latest patch:

Islands

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Islands Sandbar Island 105 tiles square in size Volcano Island 105 tiles square in size

Reduced the number of player islands on a server from 16 to 8. Allows bigger islands Improves server performance Player loading after the first 8 players will not have access to their personal islands and instead have to start a new server. This will be fixed in a future update when the portal mechanic is updated.

Removed the blocking collision from islands to allow for the new larger islands.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where objects were missing after loading into an island, reloading and island, or finishing a game. Removed a delete record system that was causing many bugs.

Fixed an issue where islands were unable to be restored after resetting them.

Fixed a bug where island settings would not get applied to players joining islands.

Fixed an issue where some Prefabs and Devices were unable to be placed on certain areas of the default island.

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally lose functionality when loading into a Creative Island and quickly returning to the Hub.

Gameplay

Added Scoring Added Score to Win as an end condition. Specify the target score for players or teams to achieve to win the game. There are many score win conditions, ranging between 1 – 10,000,000 Added Total Score option to Type of Scoreboard. Adds a score total to the HUD and shows the total score for players and teams when the game ends. Score comes from vehicle tricks and the Challenge Gallery items like Coins

Added Objectives Added Objectives to Win as an end condition. Specify the number of objectives required to end the game. Added Objectives option to Type of Scoreboard. When the game ends shows how many objectives were accomplished by each player or team.

Coins props in the “Challenge Gallery” now have new visual effects to help make them more visible to players.

Moved the game start countdown to after the screen fade

Turned HUD off while starting a game on a featured island

Added holding players in place while in countdown to game start

Changed the countdown to 3 seconds from 6 seconds.

Added new Spawn Location type, Current Location, that keeps you where you are when the game starts. Useful for playtesting games.

Reordered Game tab options to make it easier to find options.

Added tooltip descriptions for Game options and Game Settings options.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players who join a server in progress might not have their score properly reset.

Fixed an issue where attempting to swap teams could result in DBNO instead of respawn.

Fixed an issue where the player could not exit fly mode when the jump function is bound to the right thumbstick button on controllers.

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to fade in twice when a game is restarted.

Fixed an issue where the yellow triangle on the HUD warmup timer would disappear too quickly.

Fixed an issue where the HUD warmup timer would not animate out.

Fixed bug where players who were respawning when the game goes to warmup wouldn’t be put into stasis

Weapons + Items

Fixed Remote Explosives sticking to the player character when throwing them while disguised as a Bush.

Fixed an issue where players encountered instability when interacting with the cannon.

Fixed Drum Gun sound effect. The satisfying boom is back.

Creative Tools

Sprays will now highlight when you aim at them with your Phone, indicating that they can be deleted.

The Phone can now interact with props and building tiles that are underneath the island’s terrain. They’ll highlight as you aim the crosshair over them.

While using the Phone to Grow or Shrink a prop with Grid Snap enabled, holding down the button will repeatedly Grow or Shrink the prop.

Bug Fixes

Fixed holographic preview for props drawing through floors or characters on mobile platforms.

Fixed an issue where scale indicators are pulsing the wrong direction while scaling down.

Fixed an issue where certain player-built walls had a more expensive memory cost than expected.

Fixed an issue where the Phone stopped working after your player was launched from a cannon.

Fixed props temporarily changing to wrong size when using the Phone to Grow or Shrink when Grid Snap is enabled.

Fixed an issue where the Snap Center and Resize indicators were hard to see when a prop is either too large or far away.

Fixed an issue where the on-screen button for Terrain Collision On and Off looked the same on mobile platforms.

Prefabs

Ambient Gallery Large

Wooden Cabin Galleries & Prefabs

Volcanic Rock & Lava Tile Galleries

Jungle Temple Wall Extended Gallery

Mine Cart Gallery

Lava Tiles have been added to the Elemental Cube Gallery Known issue: Lava tiles do not cause player damage

New floors have been added to the Street Gallery B & Slant Gallery

Devices

New Baller Spawn This single seat vehicle is found at Expedition Outposts and around pirate camp loot stashes Use the attached Grappler and Boost functionality to pull yourself up cliffs or swing through the trees The driver is protected from damage, but The Baller is vulnerable to enemy weapon fire. 300 Health

New Objective Device This device acts as a destroyable prop for new types of games Choose from 7 different objective props – YES the Durr Burger mascot and Pizza Pit mascot are finally here. Set amount of health from 1, 20, 50, 100, 200, 400, 500, 800, 1000, 2000, 3000, 5000, 10,000, 25,000 Set which team the objective belongs too Set an explosion radius for when the objective is destroyed. Destroys all tiles and props in the radius even if the environment is set to indestructible. Set an optional beacon type to make them easy to find Known issue vehicles don’t do damage to an Objective.

Update Starting Inventory to Team Settings & Inventory Added ability to select settings per team Bonus Ammo For Weapons – On, Off Starting Health – 1%, Half, Full, Invincible Max Health – 1, 25, 50, 75, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 10,000 Starting Shields – Empty, Half, Full Max Shields – No Shield, 25, 50, 75, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 10,000 Infinite Ammo – On, Off Infinite Resources – On, Off Fall Damage – On, Off Gravity – Very Low, Low, Normal, High, Very High Jump Fatigue – On, Off Player Flight – On, Off Player Names and Locations – Always Show, Always Hide Glider Redeploy – On, Off Down but not out – On, Off Block Building in Game – On (Players NOT allowed to build), Off (Players allowed to build if they have resources) Respawn Time – 1-30 seconds Max Initial Team Size – Unlimited, 1 to 16 – Use to make asymmetric teams when using teams game option. Eliminations to Win – Off, 1 to 10 Collect Items to Win – Off, All, 1 to 10 Score to Win – Off, 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 5000, 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, 100,000, 200,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,000,000, 5,000,000 10,000,000 Objectives to Win – Off, 1 to 10

Missing in previous patch notes in 8.00 – Added wall version of Speed Boost. Great for elevators.

Added Team Settings to Checkpoint device.

Added limiting billboards to 50 to fix memory and performance issues on mobile devices. We will continue to monitor to see if we can increase that limit.

Bug Fixes

Fixed performance issues with the Music Sequencer device in islands with a large number of Music Blocks.

Fixed the Starting Inventory device granting duplicate items if the “Drop items when eliminated” setting was disabled.

Fixed the Player Start device selecting Any team when it was set to None.

Fixed an issue where Billboard background colors were not functioning correctly.

Fixed the holographic preview for the Pinball Flipper always being the default size when being moved with the Phone.

Fixed an issue where the Pinball Bumper would result in overlapping previews when copied after squashing or stretching it using the Phone.

Fixed an issue where some of the Music Blocks placed in a Sequencer would not play in some cases.

Fixed issues with using the Phone not being responsive while riding on the Driftboard.

Fixed an issue where Radios could play music after loading into an island that had a Radio with playback turned off.

Fixed an issue where players would be locked from their inventory after being shot from a cannon.

Misc.

Added score to the HUD when Type of Scoreboard is set to Total Score

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where HUD elements would sometimes not appear correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Start Game Panel would be present after returning to the HUB from a Featured Island.

Fixed various grammar and spelling mistakes in the Prefabs menu

Fixed an issue where the Start Game screen continues to display after leaving a Featured Island

Updated the description for “Joel’s” Prefab to be more accurate

Fixed an inconsistency between Creative and Playground when a single player attempted to access the ‘Team Select’ tab in the Hamburger Menu

Improved stability when accessing the “Support a Creator” button on the Start Game Screen

Fixed an issue where buttons icons were missing from the Start Game Screen on the Switch

Fixed a bug where pressing Apply when selecting a team without changing the team number would always swap the player to team 1

Fixed an issue where options set for Playground would remain applied when entering a featured island even though they had different Game Settings

Players on a creative island should now be able to chat with each other prior to the start of the island game. During the game voice chat is determined by the game settings.

Creative island games should now continue until all players have left the island or the starting player chooses to end the game from the menu. Previously, the game would end if the starting player left the island.

Fixed performance issues when using the Music Sequencer.

Fixed performance issues on servers with maximum player count.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Thoughts on the latest changes made to the battle royale title? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!