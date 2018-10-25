‘Fortnite’: Where to Find the Radars

A new week of Fortnite challenges have arrived from the team over at Epic Games and for those looking to rank up those tiers and earn some sweet cosmetic loot, we’ve got you covered to make sure you make the most out of your drop.

To help you make your way around the challenge block safely, here’s a breakdown on where you need to go to complete the “record of a speef of 27 or more on different radar signs” challenge. You’ll need 5 to mark this as complete, so here are your bests bets to get this done quickly before another player has a chance to take you out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since this challenge is all about speed, you’re going to need to hop into the driver’s side of a Quadcrasher or other vehicle supplied in the game (personally, big fan of the Karts, but that’s just me). Head to five of the spots above and get rolling! Make sure to clock that speed time, and gain the proper momentum, in order to successfully finish this particular challenge.

Ready to see what else Week 5 has to offer? Here’s what you need to know before getting started:

Free Challenges

Record of a speed of 27 or more on different radar signs – 0/5

Jump through flaming hoops with a shopping cart or ATK – 0/5

Dead damage with Tactical Shotguns to opponents – 0/200

Battle Pass Challenges

Eliminate an opponent from closer than 5m away – 0/2

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents – 0/500

Minigun eliminations – 0/2

Deal damage with standard Pistols to opponents – 0/200

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. Are you ready for a new week of challenges? Sound off with all of your thoughts regarding Fortnite and the Battle Pass challenges in the comment section below!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”