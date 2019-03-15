‘Fortnite’: Where to Search Where the Magnifying Glass Sits on the Treasure Map

X marks the spot when it comes to the latest set of challenges for Epic Games’ Fortnite battle royale experience, and for those currently taking on week 3’s challenges, there are a few things you need to know. Since these specific quests only went live just yesterday, it’s important to keep that head on a swivel while hunting down these Battle Stars. Luckily, we’re here to help, starting with one particular challenge: “Search where the magnifying glass sits on the treasure map loading screen.” Let’s get started.

For this particular challenge, you’re going to have to dive back into the snow-capped lands near Polar Peak. To make it a bit easier, we marked it on the map below for you:

Simply head to the area marked above, southwest of Polar Peak, until you see a ring of trees. Go up to the pedastal with the frozen Raven, and then interact with the Star to claim it. Voila, finito!

Ready for the rest of the challenges? Here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Fatal Fields and Salty Springs in a single match – 2

Stage 1: Destroy cacti in the desert – 30

Place different trap slot items in a single match – 2

Battle Pass Challenges

Search where the magnifying glass sits on the treasure map loading screen – 1

Search chests at Sunny Steps or Fatal Fields – 7

Deal headshot damage to opponents – 500

Get an elimination with an SMG, Pistol, and a Sniper Rifle -3

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. You can also check out what else is new in the battle royale world with our previous coverage here.

