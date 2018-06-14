Fortnite Wingman Starter Pack Available Now

Fortnite has a new DLC add-on called the Fortnite Battle Royale Wingman Starter Pack that’s now available for console and PC players.

Like other Fortnite starter packs, this newest one comes with a some in-game loot to get you started if you want to go into the battle royale game looking like you know what you’re doing. It comes with a skin, some back bling, and a few V-Bucks so that you can pick something out from the in-game store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is everything that’s included in the Fortnite Battle Royale Wingman Starter Pack as well as how many V-Bucks you’ll get:

600 V-Bucks

Wingman Outfit – Battle Royale Only

Bogey Back Bling – Battle Royale Only

The “Battle Royale Only” disclaimer means that you won’t be able to use this outfit or back bling in the Save the World mode, so if you prefer that version of the game, this starter pack won’t be for you. You can purchase it through the store of whatever platform you’re on for $5.99, a similar price to other starter packs that have been released in the past.

Need a little boost? Check out the new Wingman Starter Pack! Available now. pic.twitter.com/l1K8QanqSR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 14, 2018

Fortnite is now on the Nintendo Switch as well, so players can start enjoying perks and more add-ons like these in the future. The announcement came during Nintendo’s E3 presentation where the company showcased a stream of back-to-back announcements that included the Fortnite release. Many expected that Fortnite would be announced for the Switch during E3, and just as some might’ve guessed, Nintendo announced that Epic Games’ battle royale hit was available the second that it was announced.

If this is your first time picking up a copy of Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch or getting started with the Fortnite Battle Royale Wingman Starter Pack on a different console, you might’ve heard about the small game by now and learned something or another about it. If not, Nintendo shared some of the core details of the game for the brand new Fortnite listing to get players started.