‘Fortnite’ Players Plead With Epic Games to Fix This X-4 Stormwing Bug

Just like any online game, Fortnite has its fair share of bugs and glitches. Some are hilarious, others can be game-breaking, and the ones like this X-4 Stormwing bug are down right infuriating.

The latest glitch to be discovered kicks off when players jump out of the latest vehicle to land in the battle royale game. Instead of being able to redeploy their gliders, as per usual, the glitch is instead making Victory Royale hopefuls virtually just fall desperately to their deaths instead. Obviously if you’re dead you can’t win, so we’re going to go ahead and place this bug firmly in the “game breaking” pile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the glitch in action in the Twitch clip above where the player frantically tries everything to try and get their glider to deploy. It clearly doesn’t, he fell to his death, and his chances at PvP just went non-existent.

More and more players have been taking to Twitter and the game’s subreddit to try to raise awareness for the issue, though Epic Games has yet to acknowledge that they’ve been made aware. Given how active they are in all of the social media communities, it’s safe to say it won’t be too much longer and hopefully that means a hot fix will be on the way – and soon!

In other Fortnite news, don’t forget that the week 6 challenges are now live! Luckily, this week doesn’t involve planes but it does involve gnomes! Check them out below:

Free Challenges

Search an ammo box in different named locations – 7

Search Chilly Gnomes – 7

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing or Tilted Towers – 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Polar Peak and Tilted Towers in a single match – 2

Slide an Ice Puck over 150m in a single throw – 1

Stage 1: Deal damage with SMGs to opponents – 200

Deal damage with different weapons in a single match – 5

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Have you run into the X4 glitch yet? Have any other annoying bugs that you’d like to see addressed? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!