Fortnite Zero Build Mode Is Here to Stay, for Now

Fortnite’s no-build mode is being kept around indefinitely, Epic Games announced this week. It’ll be called “Zero Build” within Fortnite and will keep all of the extra traversal abilities and other features added at the start of the season at the cost of the building mechanic that defined the battle royale game at launch. (Update: An earlier version of this story said that building mechanics had returned to the classic battle royale experience, but a representative has clarified that building has not yet been brought back.)

The Zero Build experience within Fortnite was announced this week with the trailer below showing off what it’ll look like, but if you’ve been playing Fortnite since the launch of the latest season, you’ll already know about everything that’s shown there. A blog post released alongside this trailer specified that nothing has really changed between the start of the season and now other than the new name for the mode. The enhanced sprinting, mantling, and the overshield features are all still intact in Zero Build.

Welcome to Fortnite Zero Build.



No building, no problem! It’s all about your combat skills on the ground. pic.twitter.com/5hvRrzuGh5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2022

“Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability,” a preview of the Zero Build mode said. “Zero Build can be found in the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. (Access the Discover page by clicking on the ‘CHANGE’ button above ‘PLAY!’ in the Lobby.) Without building, all players have the recharging Overshield as your first line of defense in Zero Build. Zip up Ascenders to access Blimps or use Mantling to get the high-ground over your opponents. Don’t forget to Sprint between cover on your way to a Victory Royale!”

Just as many things are discovered within the game’s files prior to their releases, Fortnite players caught wind of the no-build mode prior to it first being implemented at the start of the current season. After it was around for a while, more hints suggested that this mode could be kept around permanently afterwards. Since Epic Games didn’t use the word “permanent” or anything like that, there’s always the chance this mode could be taken away eventually, but it looks like it’s here to stay for now.