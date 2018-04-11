Fortnite’s 50v50 Mode Returns Soon

Epic Games is bringing back the Fortnite game mode that pits two 50-player teams against each other with the return of the 50v50 Limited Time Mode.

News that the game mode would be returning was seen in the “New Updates” pop-up that greets players in Fortnite. Right above the Port-a-Fort announcement that previews the new grenade item, the announcement confirms that the Limited Time Mode will be coming back with some changes from the first version.

“Back and better than ever!” the announcement reads in the image below that was shared on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit. “Two teams of 50 battle it out with two buses, increased loot spawns, and massive forts.”

Just from the description of the game mode alone, Fortnite players who were around for the first iteration of the massive team-based mode will notice some changes. The mention of two buses is already much different from the single-bus format that all games are played on at the moment. With teams getting their own bus, it sounds like players on each team can more easily coordinate their movements when landing together or dropping behind enemy lines.

The change that adds a second bus is just one of the many differences that players can hope to expect from 50v50 v2. Back in Epic Games’ State of Development v4 post that came back in February, a list of changes were previewed with ways that the Limited Time Mode would be changed in v2, the first of which is to make it more like the trailer that’s shown at the top.

Closer to the 50v50 Trailer experience

Split to start

Converge on Battle

Bus for each team

See all your squadmates on the map

More supply drops

Epic Games hasn’t officially announced the return of 50v50 anywhere on Twitter or through the game’s official forums yet, so exactly how the mode will be changing remains to be seen aside from the two-bus format, but the list above does give an idea of what to expect. Fortnite’s next update is being released tomorrow though, according to a tweet shared through the game’s official Twitter account, so the full details of how the Limited Time Mode’s next version will work as well as the start and end dates of the event will likely be included in the update notes.