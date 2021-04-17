Fortnite's Aloy, Lara Croft Mode Delayed to Next Week

✖

Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider games are both in Fortnite as cosmetics with a special Limited Time Mode planned to see the two team up with one another. That mode was supposed to be underway right now after kicking off on April 16th, but an issue has caused it to be delayed. It’ll start up on the week of April 19th, but Epic Games hasn’t set a specific time for when it’ll start.

The LTM was announced around the same time that the Aloy skin was revealed with the mode scheduled to begin on April 16th at 9 a.m. ET after the skin was released and players had a chance to obtain it. Whether players had the Aloy or Lara Croft skin or not, the Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode would allow players to equip one of the two cosmetics throughout the duration of the event.

The Team Up! Aloy & Lara LTM has been temporarily disabled until the mode is up on all platforms. This mode will now begin its run starting the week of April 19. Stay tuned for an update on when players can jump in. pic.twitter.com/3aFUrjTU9T — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 16, 2021

Epic Games said first through its Fortnite Status Twitter account that it was aware of an issue where the mode wasn’t displaying correctly for many people. It seems that issue was prevalent enough to warrant pulling the mode from the rotation, at least until it’s fixed and ready for players to try again.

Once the mode is live next week, it’ll function exactly as Epic Games outlined it would in the preview of the mode after the Aloy skin was unveiled. People playing as Aloy get a bow while Lara Croft players get Dual Pistols, and you’ll have to employ the game’s crafting system to get the upper hand since you’ll be locked into that set pool of loot.

“Find your Duos partner and compete in the new Team Up! Aloy & Lara Limited Time Mode,” Epic Games said about the new Fortnite mode. “Players will automatically be outfitted as either Aloy or Lara Croft in a loot-locked battle with only the craftable Bow (Aloy) and Dual Pistols (Lara) at your disposal. Keep an eye out for wildlife, master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons and earn the ultimate Primal Victory Royale.”

The mode was scheduled to run for two full days, so expect it to adhere to a similar schedule whenever it finally goes live unless Epic Games intends to extend it because of the delay.