‘Fortnite’ Star Ninja’s Attempt To Get Times Square To Do The Floss Dance Fails Miserably

Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins brought in the New Year in a huge way with a New Year’s Eve special and though the festivities were overall incredibly fun for gamers all around the world, the popular streamer couldn’t quite get the fan reaction he was looking for – at least when it came to flossing.

Flossing is one of the in-game emotes for the battle royale experience that takes dances and pop culture references and implements them into into the more social aspects of the gaming experience. It’s a dance that has infected the real world in both commercials and every day life thanks to Fortnite, so it’s not surprising that Ninja would have the interesting emote play front and center during the New Year’s Eve celebration. Unfortunately when he tried to get the millions of people watching to do the dance with him, he … well, he failed miserably.

Ninja trying to get people in Times Square to do the Floss dance from Fortnite, and failing miserably. pic.twitter.com/LGyRHaYY5k — Reece🐍 (@bensastian) January 1, 2019

To be fair, it was cold, rainy, and majorly packed. Plus, a lot of people – despite Fortnite’s impressive player count – have no freaking clue what Flossing even is. The attempt – and the fail – was so very 2018 though so even though it didn’t go quite the way Ninja planned, it was an oddly appropriate way to end the year.

As far as how 2018 treated Ninja, it was a big year for the streamer. The popular online title from Epic Games skyrocketed him to fame as one of the leading streamers in the world, including many celebrity accolades featuring Drake, Ellen, and so many more. He’s also been the star of a few high-profile commercials, he appeared on the cover of ESPN Magazine, and has continued to make a name for himself in the gaming community on a massive scale.

It will be interesting to see what 2019 brings for both Ninja and gaming alike.