Forza Horizon 2 Will Be Delisted Next Month

Forza Horizon 2 and its available DLC will no longer be available to purchase after September 30 with the game being delisted at the end of next month.

The 2014 open-world racing game from Microsoft Studios and Playground Games has spent several years on the Xbox 360 while also being available on the Xbox One, but it’ll only be available in the Microsoft Store for a few more weeks. A Forza Motorsport announcement (via Reset Era) confirmed that on September 30 the game will reach the end of its life cycle as it’s taken down from the online store. That doesn’t mean that it’ll be rendered unplayable for those who already have it, however, but if you don’t get it now, you won’t be able to get it from Microsoft afterwards.

“A heads up for the Forza community: Forza Horizon 2 will reach ‘end of life’ status on September 30,” the announcement said. “That means that the game and its associated DLC will no longer be available for purchase. After September 30, players who own Forza Horizon 2 will still able to download and play the game and its associated content as normal. However, Forza Horizon 2 and its DLC will no longer be for sale. Forza Horizon 2 is currently available as part of August Games With Gold so, if you haven’t played it already, now is a great time to grab it.”

For players with even the slightest interest in playing Forza Horizon 2 at some point, there’s no reason not to get it now while it’s still free through the Games With Gold program. The game became available in this month’s selection of free games at the start of August and will remain a free download for all Xbox Live Gold holders until August 31, so while there’s still plenty of time to get it, getting it sooner rather than later will ensure you don’t miss the cutoff date before it’s delisted.

The standard edition of the game is the only one available through the program as well, so if you want the rest of the DLC, you’ll have to purchase it separately. Forza Horizon 2 comes with plenty of cars and features to keep you busy for a while though, according to the details of the standard edition.

“Drive over 200 exotic cars and explore the beautiful vistas of southern France and northern Italy like never before, in this 10th anniversary edition of Forza Horizon 2,” the game’s description previews. “Show off your driving skills with friends online in challenging races and events, day or night, in dynamic weather conditions. A world of beauty and freedom awaits in this ultimate celebration of speed and style”

