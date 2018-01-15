Forza Horizon 3 Xbox One X Enhancements Arrive Today with Native 4K

Forza Horizon 3 players can now enjoy the game in a totally new way with Xbox One X enhancements such as native 4K and other improvements.

The Xbox exclusive already looked stunning on a normal Xbox One, but the Xbox One X will now take that one step further with the enhancements detailed today by Microsoft. Speaking to Playground Games’ creative director Ralph Fulton, Forza’s community manager Brian Ekberg detailed the Xbox One X enhancements through an Xbox Wire post.

“First and foremost, this update enables Forza Horizon 3 to run in native 4K (3840×2160) on a console for the very first time,” Fulton said. “Forza Horizon 3 has always been a fantastic-looking game but the clarity and detail of native 4K resolution really brings the vast playground of Australia to life like never before. In addition, we’ve made a number of graphical improvements to the game, such as increased shadow resolution, improved visual effects and increased LOD and draw distances, which take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X.”

Outside of the major 4K improvements that are now available to Forza Horizon 3 owners, Fulton also noted the various graphical improvements that are included in the Xbox One X update.

“On top of the obvious enhancement to native 4K, there are a number of other improvements we’ve made which really take advantage of the added definition 4K brings. Reflections are sharper and clearer, environment shadows are crisper and better defined, the quality of motion blur has been increased to make the driving experience significantly smoother, and better anisotropic filtering improves the detail visible in environment textures, particularly on the roads themselves. For me, the biggest improvement is in the combination of 4K and HDR though, especially in Forza Horizon 3‘s dynamic time-lapse skies.”

When preparing the game to run with Xbox One X enhancements, Fulton said that the process wasn’t an ordeal at all. He said that it only took less than a day after receiving an Xbox One X kit to get the game running in 4K and still had room to spare in terms of the console’s power.

Check out the new trailer for the Xbox One X version of Forza Horizon 3 above and download the 4K update to see it in action.