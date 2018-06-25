Forza Horizon 4 Car List Leaks

A significant portion of the cars planned for Forza Horizon 4 have been leaked in a list that comes straight from the game’s files.

Those who preordered the game on the PC platform to prepare for its October 2 release noticed that some of the game’s files began downloading recently. It’s not an uncommon occurrence for these files to start appearing early, but the size of the files made it appear as though the full game was being downloaded. Forza players started poking around in the files to see what all was in there. Thanks to a folder that referenced the game’s cars, players now know about quite a few makes and models that are included in Forza Horizon 4.

The problem with the early Microsoft Store downloads has now been fixed, but not before players could capture the information for all to see. One Redditor shared a huge list of all the files found that pertain to various cars and shared them on the Forza subreddit. The full list can be seen here, but keep in mind that this is likely not the final list of cars that’ll be included in the racing game.

For those who know their cars well and can make out the actual vehicle names that the file shorthand translates to, you’ll already have an idea of what’s in store for you. If you’re not as familiar with the files, another Redditor has you covered with an analysis of the file names and the cars that they reference. That list can be seen here with a small excerpt found below.

Bentley – 5

BMW – 25

Forza tweeted about the game files, though it didn’t mention anything about a leak or a car list. It did, however, say that players were more than welcome to uninstall the downloaded files if they want.

Today, some of you noticed Forza Horizon 4 game files preloading on your PCs. This was not intended and you don’t have to do anything. The final game will download automatically when it is released. If you’d like, you can safely uninstall the downloaded files. — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) June 24, 2018

Forza Horizon 4 is scheduled to release on October 2 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.