Forza Horizon 4 is Heading to Steam Alongside Hot Wheels DLC

Xbox Game Studios’ extremely popular racing title Forza Horizon 4 is finally making its way to another platform on PC in a little over one month. The news was revealed today alongside the confirmation that a recently-leaked slate of DLC will also be coming soon.

Detailed on Xbox’s website, it was announced that Forza Horizon 4 is set to release on Valve’s Steam marketplace next month on March 9th. This is the first time that the game has been released on a platform for PC outside of the Microsoft Store. Given that Steam is likely the most popular platform that many on PC use to buy their games, this is surely great news for many fans around the world. At the moment, Forza Horizon 4 can only be added to Wishlists, with the ability to purchase the game outright not happening until next month.

Along with simply coming to Steam, Microsoft and Playground Games have also confirmed that Forza Horizon 4 will feature cross-play with the other iterations of the title. This doesn’t just include those on other PC devices, but also other versions of the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. Given how prominent cross-play has become in recent years, it’s fantastic to see it being implemented here.

Last but not least, Playground also confirmed that the Hot Wheels DLC that we first heard about last week will indeed be coming to Forza Horizon 4. This add-on content will simply bring more Legendary vehicles associated with the Hot Wheels toy line to the world of Forza, and at this moment, we haven’t got an idea of when the pack will be released. That being said, it has been labeled as “upcoming” seeming to indicate that a launch will be happening before we know it.

All in all, it’s great to continue to see Playground and Xbox supporting Forza Horizon 4 so heavily. Even though the game is going to be two years old later this year, it has absolutely seen a resurgence over the past few months, especially with its next-gen addition on Xbox Series X. Hopefully, it will only continue to be supported even more in the future.

Does the news of Forza Horizon 4 coming to Steam move the needle for you at all? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.