Forza Horizon 4 Trailer Goes Over Every Major Feature

Xbox shared a new Forza Horizon 4 trailer this weekend that previews the game’s new features that include dynamic seasons, gameplay modes, and much more.

The trailer, shown above, features both Ralph Fulton and Benjamin Penrose speaking about the game’s features, the creative director and art director for the racing game, respectively. First on the long list of features are the new dynamic seasons, but they’re not just there for looks. These seasons will also change the way that players race through the game’s 4K settings since players will have to adapt to whatever season it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In winter, you’re gonna have ice, you’re gonna have snow, that’s gonna change up the way you tackle corners and the kind of cars you take into races,” Fulton said. “Every time the season ticks over, there is gonna be changes in the world. Different things that you can do and see.”

Also new in the world of Forza is the player house feature, something that’ll let players find a residence to call home. Players will get one shortly after starting Forza Horizon 4 with there being 12 different houses to discover throughout the game.

Deviating from the normally ultra-realistic look and feel of Forza, the new game will also have special showcase events that let players take on some wild challenges. One of these that was previewed shows someone piloting a hovercraft while others race alongside them with more events to likely be unveiled at a later date.

Moving onto the cars later in the video, chief game designer Ben Thanker-Fell talked about the game’s car mastery feature that lets players spend skill points on the cars that they use most.

“This is our new way to earn skills and then spend those skill points on cars, and we decided ‘let’s add a skill tree to every car,’” Thanker-Fell said.

All of the sounds that players hear when they’re revving their engines and racing through streets are also realistic noises that Playground Games recorded with the help of car manufacturers.

“Every game we try and record as many cars as we can,” said Fraser Strachan, senior audio designer for Forza Horizon 4. “McLaren were a great partner to work with on this. They actually provided us with a 720 and a 540 to go out on the airstrip in Dunsfold.”

The trailer seen above encompasses many more features for the game that’s launching on the Xbox One and Windows PC platforms on October 2.