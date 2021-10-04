Forza Horizon 5 Achievements Revealed

Prior to its launch in a little over a month, Playground Games and Xbox have today revealed the achievements that will be appearing in Forza Horizon 5. As a whole, these achievements will be the same across all varying versions of the game, even those that may appear in the title’s version for Steam on PC.

In total, the achievements list for Forza Horizon 5 is a rather straightforward one. There are 53 achievements included in the game as a whole, most of which will reward players with 10 or 20 points to their Gamerscore. Other achievements will reward far more points, but will be a bit harder to accomplish. The “Hall of Famer” achievement, for instance, will give players 50G, but will require them to reach the game’s Hall of Fame. As a whole, the list very much seems to be one that could be completed in full somewhat easily, although it would surely take up a lot of time to do so.

If you didn’t already have the game’s launch date circled on your calendar, Forza Horizon 5 will be releasing next month on November 9 and will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Per usual with first-party releases, it will also be out on Xbox Game Pass the first day of its arrival as well.

If you’d like to find the full list of achievements for the game as well, you can check them all out down below.