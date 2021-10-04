Forza Horizon 5 Achievements Revealed

Prior to its launch in a little over a month, Playground Games and Xbox have today revealed the achievements that will be appearing in Forza Horizon 5. As a whole, these achievements will be the same across all varying versions of the game, even those that may appear in the title’s version for Steam on PC.
In total, the achievements list for Forza Horizon 5 is a rather straightforward one. There are 53 achievements included in the game as a whole, most of which will reward players with 10 or 20 points to their Gamerscore. Other achievements will reward far more points, but will be a bit harder to accomplish. The “Hall of Famer” achievement, for instance, will give players 50G, but will require them to reach the game’s Hall of Fame. As a whole, the list very much seems to be one that could be completed in full somewhat easily, although it would surely take up a lot of time to do so.
If you didn’t already have the game’s launch date circled on your calendar, Forza Horizon 5 will be releasing next month on November 9 and will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Per usual with first-party releases, it will also be out on Xbox Game Pass the first day of its arrival as well.
If you’d like to find the full list of achievements for the game as well, you can check them all out down below.
|Welcome to México
|Arrive at Horizon Festival México
|10
|Race into Action
|Complete any Horizon Race Event
|10
|Adaptable
|Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event
|10
|Icebreaker
|Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event
|10
|Mi Casa
|Unlock the first Player House
|10
|First Love
|Purchase your first car from the Autoshow
|10
|This Is The Way
|Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure
|30
|Viva Horizon!
|Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event
|20
|Putting on a Show
|Win every Showcase Event
|10
|AWDyssey
|Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost
|10
|Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer
|Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost
|10
|Far from the Mudding Crowd
|Build the Horizon Apex Outpost
|10
|There’s Always Money in the Baja Stand
|Build the Horizon Baja Outpost
|10
|Adrenaline Rush
|Build the Horizon Rush Outpost
|10
|Hall of Famer
|Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame
|50
|How to Race Friends and Influence People
|Earn 3 stars in the ‘Tristan’ Chapter of the ‘Born Fast’ Horizon Story
|10
|Cover to Cover
|Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story
|20
|Tourist Attraction
|Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event
|10
|Show Me Your Moves!
|Play any EventLab Event created by another player
|10
|Good Carma
|Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation
|10
|Album Cover
|Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo
|10
|Fit to Print
|Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo
|30
|A Forza Edition to my Collection
|Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin
|10
|Manufacturer Affinity
|Earn a Manufacturer Bonus
|10
|You Could Say I’m a Fan
|Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars
|30
|An Item Of Extreme Value
|Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem
|10
|No Stone Unturned
|Complete your first Expedition
|30
|Chicken Dinner
|Win your first game of The Eliminator
|30
|Jackpot
|Fully complete a run of Super7
|20
|Seasoned Veteran
|Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season
|50
|Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course
|Win 80 different Race Events in México
|50
|Unbeatable Triumph
|Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars
|30
|Living Legend
|Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México
|50
|I Have the High Ground
|Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car
|30
|Unlimited Prowess!
|Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade
|20
|Ride and Seek
|Discover and drive every road in México
|20
|Min, Meet Max
|Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series
|20
|Better Than New
|Restore 14 Barn Finds in México
|20
|Complete Collection
|Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México
|30
|Ford of the Wings
|Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle’s Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3
|20
|Mogul
|Purchase all 7 Player Houses
|30
|Long Gone
|Win the Goliath Race Event
|20
|Gotta Smash ‘Em All
|Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges
|10
|Cactus Makes Perfect
|Smash 500 cacti during México’s Wet Season
|10
|A Royal Affair
|At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama
|10
|Dust in the Lens
|Take a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm
|10
|Stunning Photography
|Take a photo during a tropical storm
|10
|A Heart of Gold
|Send another player a Gift Drop
|10
|Water Performance
|Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Pétrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 2 minutes
|20
|You’re the Champion
|Win any Event in Horizon Open
|10
|Treasure Hunter
|Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series
|20
|Front Runner
|Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars
|20
|New Tune
|Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon
|10