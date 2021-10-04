Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 Achievements Revealed

Prior to its launch in a little over a month, Playground Games and Xbox have today revealed the achievements that will be appearing in Forza Horizon 5. As a whole, these achievements will be the same across all varying versions of the game, even those that may appear in the title’s version for Steam on PC. 

In total, the achievements list for Forza Horizon 5 is a rather straightforward one. There are 53 achievements included in the game as a whole, most of which will reward players with 10 or 20 points to their Gamerscore. Other achievements will reward far more points, but will be a bit harder to accomplish. The “Hall of Famer” achievement, for instance, will give players 50G, but will require them to reach the game’s Hall of Fame. As a whole, the list very much seems to be one that could be completed in full somewhat easily, although it would surely take up a lot of time to do so.

If you didn’t already have the game’s launch date circled on your calendar, Forza Horizon 5 will be releasing next month on November 9 and will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Per usual with first-party releases, it will also be out on Xbox Game Pass the first day of its arrival as well. 

If you’d like to find the full list of achievements for the game as well, you can check them all out down below. 

Welcome to MéxicoArrive at Horizon Festival México10
Race into ActionComplete any Horizon Race Event10
AdaptableComplete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event10
IcebreakerParticipate in a Horizon Arcade Event10
Mi CasaUnlock the first Player House10
First LovePurchase your first car from the Autoshow10
This Is The WayStart a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure30
Viva Horizon!Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event20
Putting on a ShowWin every Showcase Event10
AWDysseyBuild the Horizon Wilds Outpost10
Ask Any Racer, Any Real RacerBuild the Horizon Street Scene Outpost10
Far from the Mudding CrowdBuild the Horizon Apex Outpost10
There’s Always Money in the Baja StandBuild the Horizon Baja Outpost10
Adrenaline RushBuild the Horizon Rush Outpost10
Hall of FamerReach the Horizon Hall of Fame50
How to Race Friends and Influence PeopleEarn 3 stars in the ‘Tristan’ Chapter of the ‘Born Fast’ Horizon Story10
Cover to CoverEarn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story20
Tourist AttractionComplete your first Horizon Tour Race Event10
Show Me Your Moves!Play any EventLab Event created by another player10
Good CarmaGive another player some Kudos to show your appreciation10
Album CoverTake a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo10
Fit to PrintTake 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo30
A Forza Edition to my CollectionEarn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin10
Manufacturer Affinity Earn a Manufacturer Bonus10
You Could Say I’m a FanEarn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars 30
An Item Of Extreme ValueDiscover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem10
No Stone UnturnedComplete your first Expedition30
Chicken DinnerWin your first game of The Eliminator30
JackpotFully complete a run of Super720
Seasoned VeteranComplete a Festival Playlist activity in every season50
Racing and Pacing and Plotting the CourseWin 80 different Race Events in México50
Unbeatable TriumphWin 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars30
Living LegendEarn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México50
I Have the High Ground Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car30
Unlimited Prowess!Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade20
Ride and Seek Discover and drive every road in México20
Min, Meet MaxComplete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series20
Better Than New Restore 14 Barn Finds in México20
Complete CollectionFind and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México30
Ford of the Wings Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle’s Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 320
MogulPurchase all 7 Player Houses30
Long GoneWin the Goliath Race Event20
Gotta Smash ‘Em AllComplete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges10
Cactus Makes PerfectSmash 500 cacti during México’s Wet Season 10
A Royal AffairAt sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama10
Dust in the LensTake a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm10
Stunning PhotographyTake a photo during a tropical storm10
A Heart of GoldSend another player a Gift Drop10
Water PerformanceEarn 3 stars at the Puerta Pétrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 2 minutes20
You’re the ChampionWin any Event in Horizon Open10
Treasure HunterFind all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series20
Front RunnerFinish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars20
New TuneFind a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon10
