Forza Horizon 5 and 3 More Xbox Games Are Free to Play for the Weekend

Starting on September 14, Xbox Live Gold is going the way of the dodo. Instead, players will have their subscriptions transferred over to Game Pass Core, which provides players with online multiplayer and "a select collection of over 25." Before that happens, Microsoft is hosting at least one last weekend featuring four games that players can download and play for free. The promotion runs from August 17 to August 20, giving players four days to try out the games. This weekend's slate of games is filled with variety, but the headliner is undoubtedly Forza Horizon 5.

Of course, Forza Horizon 5 is one of Microsoft's biggest first-party games and a major driver behind Xbox Game Pass. In fact, it would be very surprising if that game isn't included in the 25 games coming to Game Pass Core next month. That said, if you're someone who hasn't tried it out, it is likely the best racer on the market these days, making it an easy recommendation. Of course, that's far from the only game available this weekend.

Free Play Days: Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play The Knight Witch, Forza Horizon 5, Let’s Build a Zoo, and Blasphemous this weekend! Details here: https://t.co/TMsy2yjym9 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) August 17, 2023

Players can also pick up Blasphemous, Let's Build a Zoo, and The Knight Witch. Importantly, all three of these games are also on sale during the weekend, meaning you'll be able to pick them up at a discount if you like them after trying them out for free. Plus, Blasphemous is due to get a sequel on August 24, meaning this is a great time to hop in and see if that game is your speed. If it is, you'll have a brand-new game in the franchise waiting for you in a few days. That's a hard prospect to beat, especially when there's no initial cost to trying it out.

Again, this set of Free Play Days is available from August 17 to August 20. During that time period, all you need to do is find one of the four games on the official store and you'll be able to download them to your console. And don't forget that they're also on sale during this period, giving even more incentive to pick up the full version if they grab your attention.