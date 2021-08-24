Forza Horizon 5 Cover Art and New Gameplay Footage Revealed

To conclude today's Xbox live stream that coincided with Gamescom 2021, Playground Games revealed a ton of new footage and information related to Forza Horizon 5. Notably, Playground unveiled the cars that will be gracing the cover art of Forza Horizon 5 this time around while also showing off a ton of new areas that players will be able to visit in the destination of Mexico.

When it comes to the cover art of Forza Horizon 5, two cars are prominently appearing on the box this year. The first happens to be the Mercedes-AMG ONE, which can be seen front and center on the key art. The second happens to be the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, which is a vehicle that will help you to get around some of the rougher terrain that you might come across in Mexico.

By far the most notable thing that was shown related to Forza Horizon 5 today came with a section of new gameplay footage. Playground notably opted to show off the opening section of the game, giving players a better idea of what it will have in store when playing for the first time. Per usual, the intro section of the game looks incredibly impressive and has some things in common with the opening from Forza Horizon 4.

Last but not least, Playground Games and Xbox also revealed a new special edition Forza Horizon 5 controller that will begin shipping in proximity to the game later this year. The controller is decked out in a yellow, blue, and pink color scheme and also boasts a translucent look. Pre-orders for the controller have started today and will begin shipping later this year so that players can receive it just in time for the launch of Forza Horizon 5.

In case you didn't already know, Forza Horizon 5 is slated to launch later this fall on November 9. The game will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, since this is a first-party Xbox title, it will also be available to download via Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its release.

