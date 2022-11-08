Forza Horizon 5 Update Has 7 New Features for Players

A substantial Forza Horizon 5 update is live on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal everything developer Playground Games has tweaked, improved, and added with the update. Most notably, the update comes with a variety of new features for players, plus some new content as well. Unfortunately, while the patch notes have been released, information about the various file sizes from platform to platform has not been noted.

As for the new features, many of them are limited to PC. The game now boasts NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, AMD FSR 2.2 and NVIDIA DLAA, Improved Ray Tracing for Car Reflections, and 3DRap Hand Controller HC1 Compatibility. These are the major new features of the update, but it's only for PC.

Below, you can check out a tweet from the official Forza Support account highlighting these "new features" alongside the major game fixes. Meanwhile, below the tweet, you can find the official patch notes for the update in its entirety.

The latest #ForzaHorizon5 update, Donut Media, is now rolling out for download on Xbox, Windows and Steam. Here’s a look at the fixes and improvements available in this release. As always, the full changelog can be found in our patch notes: https://t.co/YBmGWgTLXy pic.twitter.com/erTQvf3lhG — Forza Support (@forza_support) November 8, 2022

New Features

Horizon Story "Donut Media @ Horizon" featuring the "Donut Media Test Track"

8 Accolades

Donut Media clothing items, emotes, ForzaLink, and collectible

Unlockable Cars

2020 Lynk&Co #62 Cyan Racing 03

1965 Morris Mini-Traveller

1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon

1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler

Car Customization

21 New Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits:

1997 BMW M3

2005 BMW M3

1992 Honda NSX-R

2003 Honda S2000

2015 Lexus RC F

1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1997 Mazda RX-7 (features 2 Rocket Bunny widebody kits)

1993 Nissan 240SX SE

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z

1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's

1994 Nissan Silvia K's

1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero

2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R

1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

2015 Porsche Cayman GTS

2013 Subaru BRZ

2013 Toyota 86

1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16v Mk2

2014 Volkswagen Golf R

PC Improvements

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2

Enhanced DirectX Raytracing

Includes two new presets "Ultra" and "Extreme" which render reflections for the player's car in Free Roam, Races, and Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLAA

3DRap Hand Controller HC1 compatibility

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where players were systematically getting prompted to set a route in the world map for Horizon Origins story

Fixed an issue where "Car Type" sorting was not displaying in alphabetical order

General improvements to ASL and BSL for various Story missions

General improvements to localized VOs in Horizon Stories

General performance and stability fixes

Fixed an issue where big hats were not visible in some cabriolets while in free roam

Fixed an issue with the Tankito Doritos outfit where the hat was missing the brand logo

Fixed an issue where the microphone was missing from the Karaoke emote

Cars

Fixed an issue with the 2020 Toyota Supra GR where all engine check lights were active at the same time

EventLab

Improvements to the Props memory budget UI showing incorrect values upon re-editing a custom blueprint

PC

Fixed an issue where Steering Wheels input mapping layout was changing to default after restarting the client

Fixed an issue with 40xx Series NVIDIA GPUs where default graphic preset was set as "Low" instead of "Extreme"

Forza Horizon 5 is available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to being available to purchase outright and normally, it's also accessible via Xbox Game Pass.