Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Expansion Revealed

On July 19th, Forza Horizon 5 players will get a chance to check out a new expansion based on the Hot Wheels brand. The expansion will feature four new biomes, complete with iconic orange Hot Wheels tracks. Xbox is calling these the "most extreme tracks ever in a Horizon game." Revealed during today's Xbox Bethesda showcase, the expansion will also add 10 new vehicles, four of which will be based on actual Hot Wheels cars. The expansion also features a five-part story, which will "celebrate the history of Hot Wheels." Players will have the option of enjoying this in single-player, or through co-op.

The trailer from today's Xbox Bethesda showcase can be found embedded below.

As part of the new expansion, players will be able to create new tracks using "80 distinct, snappable track pieces." Players can then share their creations with the game's community. While Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox Game Pass, the Hot Wheels expansion is a separate purchase, which will cost $19.99. However, the expansion is also included with the Premium Add-Ons Bundle, the Expansions Bundle, or with the Premium Edition of the game. All three of these options are currently available on the Microsoft Store for 20% off, and Forza fans will have to choose the one that's the best fit for them.

Hot Wheels expansions have been released in past Forza Horizon games, but this one seems like it will offer a number of improvements on previous offerings, and it could be an exciting addition to an already strong game! Forza Horizon 5 released on Xbox platforms late last year, winning numerous awards from various outlets. The game's gorgeous visuals and exciting racing earned it a 4.5 out of 5 from ComicBook.com's official review. The game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Forza Horizon 5 right here.

