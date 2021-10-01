Xbox Reveals Forza Horizon 5 PC Requirements

Forza Horizon 5 is set to release later this year, and fans planning to play it on PC might want to know the specifications needed to do so. There’s still more than a month until release, but developer Playground Games has now shared a chart detailing the minimum, recommended, and ideal specs to run the game with AMD or NVIDIA setups. PC users will have some options when it comes to running Forza Horizon 5, but the chart should help to ensure players can get the most out of the racer. For all players, the game will require Windows 10’s November 2019 update (1909).

The chart from the official Forza website can be found below.

Forza Horizon 5 is easily one of Microsoft’s biggest releases this holiday season! The upcoming racer will take players to Mexico, which was selected thanks to its unique and varied climates. The game promises 11 different biomes in total, which will allow players to experience a number of different weather patterns. The changing seasons will also have an impact on these biomes, as well. Naturally, the game will also feature a massive number of cars for players to drive through these locations, as well. As of this writing, more than 400 cars have been announced for Forza Horizon 5, and that number is expected to grow over time.

The Forza Horizon series has a passionate following, and the latest installment in the series looks to be one of the best so far. With Playground Games giving players spec recommendations more than a month in advance, hopefully PC fans interested in the racer will have plenty of time to make sure their computer at least fits the game’s minimum requirements. Given what we’ve seen from the game so far, however, players might not want to settle for the minimum, as Forza Horizon 5 is looking like a visually-stunning title!

Forza Horizon 5 will release November 9th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

