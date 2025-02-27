Forza Horizon 5 Gets PS5 Release Date (and It’s Coming Soon)

Forza Horizon 5 has been an Xbox exclusive for several years now, but that will come to an end this spring. Xbox announced a PlayStation 5 version several weeks ago, but we haven’t known exactly when to expect it. Today, Xbox revealed that the game will be released April 29th on Sony’s system. This will mark the first time that the series has ever been on a PlayStation platform, and for those that have never experienced a Forza Horizon game, there’s never been a better excuse.

Forza Horizon 5 was released on Xbox platforms back in 2021, and the game won several awards that year. Notably, Forza Horizon 5 won Best Audio Design, Innovation in Accessibility, and Best Sports Racing Game from The Game Awards. Critics and audiences alike offered heavy praise for the game’s visuals and its take on Mexico, and it will be interesting to see if the PlayStation audience decides to give the game a chance. When Forza Horizon 5 is released on April 29th, it will cost $59.99. Pre-orders are available on the PlayStation Store right now.

a mustang in mexico in forza horizon 5

For those that have never played a Forza Horizon game before, the series features open world environments. While Forza Horizon 4 took players to Great Britain, Forza Horizon 5 focused on Mexico. The country was selected due to its unique biomes, which offer players a chance to experience different weather patterns as they explore the country and find new races and challenges to take on. That makes it significantly different from the standard Forza series, as well as PlayStation’s Gran Turismo.

Now that Xbox has revealed a PS5 release date for Forza Horizon 5, hopefully we’ll find out soon when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will make its debut on the console. The game is expected sometime in the first half of 2025 and, like Forza Horizon 5, it was very well-received upon its release last year. Prior to making their PlayStation debut, both games were 2 of the best reasons to own an Xbox console. While some Xbox fans are disappointed that they’ll no longer be console exclusives, putting them on PlayStation will greatly expand the potential audience. At the very least, that should help build interest in future Forza games.

With Forza and Indiana Jones both coming to PS5 this year, it remains to be seen whether those games will also arrive on another platform. In addition to PS5, Xbox has been bringing games to Nintendo Switch over the last year. However, the Nintendo system’s limitations have prevented Microsoft from bringing over more technically demanding titles. With Nintendo Switch 2 set to arrive sometime in 2025, there’s a good chance we could see both Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released on the new system.

