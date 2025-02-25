Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Platforms Have Leaked

At this point, it’s no secret that Activision is working on a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. While the game has yet to be officially announced, there have been a metric ton of leaks about it over the last few weeks. The latest of these leaks comes from the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (via Gematsu). The rating board has leaked some new information about the game, most notably the platforms that it will be released on. Assuming the leak is correct, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

None of these platforms are too surprising, but Nintendo Switch fans will likely be happy to see the platform confirmed. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released on Switch back in 2021, but with Nintendo Switch 2 set to be released at some point this year, it was unclear whether this new pair of remasters would also be released on the current platform. The Nintendo Switch version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 didn’t come out until almost a year after the versions on PS4, PC, and Xbox One, so hopefully this rating means there won’t be a wait for Nintendo users this time around.

tony hawk’s pro skater 1 + 2 was released on most platforms in 2020

While the existence of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 has yet to be officially confirmed, we should have an announcement soon. Earlier this month, a Tony Hawk tease was discovered in the Grind MP map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The tease featured the Tony Hawk logo grinding over the numbers “03.04.25.” The assumption, of course, is that we’ll be getting an announcement about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 on March 4th. The fourth day of the third month of the year also seems to be a cheeky reference to the contents of the remaster.

Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023, Microsoft has made it clear that the company wants to bring back a lot of franchises that had been left dormant over the years. While Activision has an impressive library of IPs, the company had largely let them fall to the side, putting the majority of its focus on the Call of Duty series instead. We’ve yet to really see Microsoft delivering on this promise, but Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 seems like a great place to start doing just that. There are a lot of gamers that hold the series in high-regard, and it was surprising to hear that Activision had turned down the pitch for remasters of those games several years ago. Hopefully Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is the start of something much bigger, and we’ll start to see more Activision games escape from limbo.

