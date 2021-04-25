Forza Horizon 5 Rumored to be Revealed This Summer

✖

Even though Xbox Game Studios might already have one Forza game in the works with Forza Motorsport 8, it sounds as though a new installment in the Forza Horizon series could be on its way as well. Although it's not guaranteed by any means, a pair of video game insiders seem to believe that Xbox is planning to unveil what Forza Horizon 5 at some point within the coming months.

The rumor comes by way of an insider by the name of Klobrille, who often has scoops related to Xbox. Klobrille explained that, much like reporter Jeff Grubb believes, a new Forza Horizon game is set to be revealed this summer. This user didn't go on to say much else about the title, although they did say that they think they might know which location the series will go to next. Unfortunately, Klobrille declined to reveal this location and said he'd rather leave it to the development team to announce.

If a new entry in the Forza Horizon series were to show up this year, it honestly wouldn't be too shocking. For a long stretch of time, the Forza franchise was one that had a new installment released annually, whether that be from the Horizon or Motorsport sub-series. At this point in time, a new Forza game hasn't come about since all the way back in 2018 with the release of Forza Horizon 4. While that game has recently had a second life thanks to its arrival on the Xbox Series X/S, it's a bit odd that we're getting close to three years without a new Forza title. As such, it would make a whole lot of sense for us to get a new game pretty soon.

That being said, even if Forza Motorsport 5 is revealed this summer, that doesn't mean it's guaranteed to release in 2021. The ongoing pandemic continues to make the jobs of many developers around the globe much harder than normal. As such, it's hard to know for certain when nearly any games will release nowadays. Still, the one thing you can likely guarantee with a new Forza Horizon game is that it will be coming to Xbox Series X and PC, at a minimum.

What would you like to see from a prospective Forza Horizon 5? And what country would you like to see the game take place in this time around? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.