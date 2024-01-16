Forza Motorsport Update 4 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Turn 10 has today released Update 4.0 for Forza Motorsport, which is one of the game's largest patches so far. Since launching in the final months of 2023, Turn 10 has continued to release a lot of new updates for its eighth mainline Forza game, many of which has focused on fixing bugs and other small issues. Now, a much more substantial patch has gone live that is less about bug fixes and is more geared toward adding new content to Forza Motorsport.

Downloadable now across Xbox and PC, this new Forza Motorsport update brings a variety of new cars and events to the racing title. While not all of these events and vehicles are available right now, they will begin to become unlockable in the weeks ahead. By far the most notable new arrival with Update 4, though, is the inclusion of the Daytona International Speedway, which is one of the most popular racetracks in the world. Now, players can race for themselves at Daytona in two variants of the speedway.

To get a look at everything that has come to Forza Motorsport with this new update, you can find the patch notes below.

Forza Motorsport Update 4.0 Patch Notes

New Content, Features and Events

New Track

Daytona International Speedway: Tri-oval Circuit and Sports Car Circuit.

New Career Events

Italian Challengers (Available from Jan. 18, 2024 – Feb. 29, 2024) All-Wheel Driven (Starts Jan. 18) Roadster Renaissance (Starts Jan. 25) Alfa Performance (Starts Feb. 1) Prancing Power (Starts Feb. 8)

Open Class – Automotive Classics (Available from Jan.18, 2024 – Feb.15, 2024) C Class Series B Class Series A Class Series S Class Series



Reward Cars

Italian Challengers: 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV

Open Class Tour: 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale

Spotlight Cars

1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)

2017 Abarth 124 Spider (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)

2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)

Car Pass Cars

2019 McLaren Senna GTR (Jan. 18)

2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE (Jan. 25)

2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro (Feb. 1)

2018 Cadillac #57 TA CTS-V (Feb. 8)

New Multiplayer Events

Spec Series

Formula Mazda Series (Jan. 18 – Feb. 15)

Forza P1 Series (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)

Daytona Sports Car Series (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)

VW Golf GTI Spec Series (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)

Modern Factory Racecar Series (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)

Open Series

S Class & A Class (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)

X Class & C Class (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)

R Class & E Class (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)

P Class & B Class (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)

Spotlight Series

New Rivals Events

Featured Track: Daytona – 1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7 – Daytona Tri-oval Circuit (Jan. 18 – Feb. 15)

VIP: Titanic Tuner – 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Forza Edition – Road America East Route (Jan. 18 – Feb. 15)

Logitech McLaren G Stage #3 –2015 McLaren P1 GTR – Grand Oak National Circuit (Jan. 18 – Feb. 15)

Spotlight – 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO – Suzuka Circuit East (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)

Spotlight – 2017 Abarth 124 Spider – Lime Rock Full Alt (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)

Spotlight – 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio – Mid-Ohio Short (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)

Spotlight – 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia – Mugello Full Circuit (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)

Bug Fixes and Improvements

[Tracks] All Platforms

Laguna Seca: Fixed issue where an invisible collision in the middle of the track would cause the car to spin out, as if it hit an object. [1639011]

Homestead: Fixed issue where AI would aggressively return to the race line upon existing the pits at the Homestead – Road Circuit. [1652367]

Silverstone: Fixed issue where driving over red concrete squares can slow down the player's car. [1653179]

Yas Marina: Adjusted the overall track surface to feel less bumpy and smoother to drive on. [1658297]

Yas Marina: Smoothened the rumble strips on turns 14 and 15 as they previously felt too bumpy and sometimes caused the player to lose control of their car. [1658295]

[Cars] All Platforms

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3: Rebalanced this car to be more competitive, fairer and in line with its opponents in the Forza GT Spec Series in Featured Multiplayer.

1987 Buick Regal GNX: Fixed issue where headlights do not cast at night-time. [1502026]

2011 Citroën DS3 Racing: Fixed issue where livery was missing logos from the real-life car. [1658673]

2011 Citroën DS3 Racing: Fixed issue where Acura manufacturer logo appeared on the hood of the car. [1658582]

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Fixed issue where aftermarket street hood would not be visible when applied to the car. [1652039]

2019 Dodge #9 American V8 Road Racing TA Challenger: Fixed an issue where the car had no engine audio in gameplay. [1663644]

2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge: Fixed issue where the driver and dash cameras both appear off-center from where the driver is sitting in the car. [1644617]

1977 Ford Escort RS1800: Fixed issue where street hood would not be visible after applying the visual upgrade to the car. [1642425]

1992 Honda NSX-R: Fixed issue where dash camera view causes visual clipping through the "Race" roll cage visual modification. [1644521]

1992 Honda NSX-R: Fixed issue where a visible gap would appear in the car's geometry after installing a widebody kit. [1640528]

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: Fixed issue where the car's red taillight covers are missing. [1640439]

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera: Fixed issue where floating light would appear above the car after upgrading the rear wing. [1641290]

2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A: Fixed issue where pop-up lights are not visible from cockpit camera views. [1640883]

1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9: Fixed issue where the V8 engine audio is inaccurate compared to its real-life counterpart. [1651824]

1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec: Fixed texture issue seen on the trunk of the car. [1646189]

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II: Fixed issue where the car color appeared too bright. [1639289]

1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3: Fixed issue where race rear bumper is not visible when applied to the vehicle. [1640434]

1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020: Fixed issue where multiple lights on the dash light up when applying the brakes. [1642396]

1998 Toyota Supra RZ: Fixed issue where Toyota emblem would partially appear through the geometry of the KRC Japan Sport Wing. [1650050]

2019 Volkswagen Golf R: Fixed visible gaps appearing in the car's interior after installing the race roll cage visual modification. [1639213]

[Livery Editor] All Platforms