‘Forza Street’ Mobile Game Potentially Leaked

An unexpected mentioning of what looks to be a new Forza game might’ve revealed Turn 10 Studios’ plans for a mobile racing game.

Forza Street is supposed to be the name of the game that was spotted in a Forza blog post, GTPlanet reported. Turn 10 is the creator of the Forza franchise and develops the Forza Motorsport series, and if the recent leak proves to be correct, it’s planning on bringing the series to Android and iOS devices.

In a “Forza Week in Review” update on the Forza Motorsport site, there was a hyperlink that was supposed to lead to another story from GTPlanet about a competitive Forza event. However, an incorrect hyperlink was apparently used within the article. Instead of linking to the intended article, the hyperlink led to an inaccessible local file that referenced Forza Street and gave an indicator of what that game might be.

“Developed in partnership with UK-based studio, Electric Square, Forza Street is built from the ground up to support a wide range of Windows 10, iOS, and Android devices,” the text said in the hyperlink preview shown in the image above.

The link has now been fixed, so hovering over the hyperlink to see a preview of it in the Forza post won’t yield the same result. Though the broken hyperlink was clearly unintentional given that it’s been fixed, it doesn’t yet confirm that a mobile game called Forza Street is in production or when it might be out, at least until Microsoft or Turn 10 announces something.

Electric Square, the studio referenced in the hyperlink, partnered with Microsoft previously to release Miami Street. GTPlanet pointed out that the Forza franchise director Dan Greenawalt is slated to appear in the next “Forza Monthly” showing, so it could be that the mobile game will be announced there.

