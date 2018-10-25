Free ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Specialist Comics Now Available

Though many are currently enjoying all that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has to offer, including Battle Royale and Zombies, there’s always more fandom love to go around and that’s exactly what players can get with the free comics inspired by the latest Treyarch game.

Previously revealed with just the first three issues, now the rest of the Specialists comics have been unlocked for all to enjoy. FPS fans can take to learning more about Nomad, Recond, Seraph, Ajax, and more over on the official Call of Duty website to unlock new layers of a universe raining bullets.

According to Treyarch, the new comic line is “a 10-issue series introducing the iconic Specialists of the Black Ops Universe. In collaboration with Activision and Treyarch, it features stories from the minds of Greg Rucka, Chris Roberson, Jeremy Barlow, K.A. McDonald, Aaron Duran, Matthew Robinson, and Tony Shasteen.”

Interested in checking out the new comic series yourself? Download your copies right now for free right here. As for the game itself that’s now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”