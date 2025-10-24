Free Fortnite Skin Goes Away in One Week

Epic Games offers numerous skins for Fortnite, and some of them can be earned for free. Players have an opportunity to get free Fortnitemares skins for Jason Voorhees and Wednesday Addams, but they aren’t the only ones. One collaboration with Disney’s Star Wars allowed players to get a free skin, but the time to claim and redeem it is nearing an end. Players only have a week left before the free method is no longer available. So if you want to add a piece of the galaxy far, far away to your locker, you’ll need to act fast.

This week marks the last opportunity to unlock the First Order Stormtrooper skin completely free, but the promotion ends on October 31st. It initially was scheduled to end on August 31st, but was extended to allow more players to snag this free cosmetic. If you are a Star Wars fan, you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity, and the method to unlock it is so simple.

What Is the Last Time to Claim the Free Stormtrooper Skin in Fortnite?

image courtesy of epic games

Fortnite players have until October 31st to claim the free First Order Stormtrooper skin. No specific time was given, but one assumes the promotion will end at midnight in your local time. The method to get this skin simply requires you to connect your Epic Games account to your My Disney account. The official requirements are listed below.

Sign into your Epic account.

On your Account page, go to Apps and Accounts.

Click “Connect” on the MyDisney Account option. You’ll be directed to the MyDisney website to continue the process. Not able to connect? Find more information on eligibility here.

After account linking, your First Order Stormtrooper will be waiting for you in your locker.

When Will the First Order Stormtrooper Skin Return to Fortnite?

At this time, the First Order Stormtrooper is only available through this method. It remains unclear if Epic Games will add the skin to the Fortnite shop, but if it doesn’t, this could become one of the rarest skins in the game. Regardless of whether you intend to use it, it doesn’t hurt to claim the skin before October 31st. If it does come to the shop, there is no telling when it will be added or at what price. Skins like this typically cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, but this isn’t guaranteed.

