Fortnite Has Finally Gone Too Far

Fortnite, as a video game, is meant to be picked up and played by any gamer of any age, but this fact hasn’t stopped the Epic Games entry from throwing some fictional mass murderers onto the Battle Bus. In the past, Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface, Halloween’s Michael Myers, Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger, and various pop culture villains have appeared in the Zero Point, so it should come as no surprise that more have arrived for this year’s Halloween celebration. Fortnitemares is back, and with it, a character skin has been introduced that might go one step too far.

Terrifier’s Art The Clown has reached levels of popularity that few can believe, with the independent slasher villain going from home video to becoming the mascot of Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights and Spirit Halloween. With three movies under the killer clown’s belt, a fourth movie is set to arrive during 2026’s spooky season, not just diving into Art’s origin, but billed as the final film for the slasher. As mentioned earlier, Fortnite is an all-ages game, and Art, if nothing else, does not fit into the category of ‘family-friendly.’ In fact, every movie of the trilogy so far has been unrated, thanks in part to what Art the Clown does to his victims, and we’re fairly confident in saying that those acts won’t make their way to Fortnite. Bearing all this in mind, the question arises if Art is simply “too much” for something like this, an all-ages game, or if the Terrifer slasher can be separated from his unrated antics.

The History of R-Rated Properties Becoming Family Friendly

There’s an argument to be made that, as long as Art isn’t actually performing the acts from his films, having him arrive in Fortnite shouldn’t be a problem. The problem might be that younger audiences might actually try to watch Terrifier movies, and let us tell you, even full-blown adults aren’t quite able to stomach what Art the Clown does to his victims throughout the trilogy. Even in the Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights attraction, the haunted house where Art stalks his victims has gruesome depictions of his kills and is not exactly something underage park-goers might be able to handle.

Ironically enough, Art joining Fortnite is far from being the first “mature” character to appear in projects skewed toward a younger audience. Specifically, two great examples are Robocop and Rambo, with each of these fictional characters somehow receiving Saturday Morning Cartoons following their original movies. On paper, characters like John Rambo and Alex Murphy appear as though they would work well for all-ages audiences, but their debuts were for anyone but. In Robocop, the titular character exists in an over-the-top film that blends the line between bloody action and hard-hitting societal commentary. In Rambo, the movie featured a Vietnam veteran struggling with a dark future, though this fact was hardly mentioned in the cartoon, Rambo: The Force of Freedom. We don’t expect Art to receive a family-friendly animated series, but considering his Fortnite foray, who can say for sure?

Art The Clown’s Video Game

Fortnite is far from the only place that Art is landing in the digital domain, as Terrifier The ARTcade Game is in the works. What makes this so different from the terrifying clown jumping aboard the Battle Bus is that Art’s beat’em up is rated appropriately, thanks to its mature rating. From the trailer above, you can see that the side scroller isn’t holding much back when it comes to Art’s murderous rampage. This seems like the most appropriate method for Art, playing up on a combination of the humor of the Terrifier series and its blood and guts aesthetic.

Now, Art’s body count is arguably less than characters like Eren Jaeger, but the methodology the clown takes and the murder scenes themselves are so extreme that it feels hard to believe he has become a mascot for several different outlets. Terrifier has had a giant impact on the horror world, but maybe there are some places where Art the Clown should sit on the sidelines.

