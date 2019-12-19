Epic Games Store Is Offering 12 Days of Free Games

Epic Games is set to celebrate the holidays in style via its digital storefront, the Epic Games Store. In addition to launching the traditional holiday sale — which is quite good, and worth perusing — the company is pushing its giveaway of free games to the next level by offering one free game, per day, for the next 12 days, rather than one or two for the week.

And it gets better yet! The very first game up for free via Epic Games Store is developer Subset Games’ latest and greatest, Into the Breach. If this first free game is any indication, it certainly seems like there’s going to be nearly two weeks of quality stuff available for free to anyone that wants it.

🎁🎮🔔 Season’s Greetings 🔔🎮🎁 The #EpicGamesStore Holiday Sale is here, bringing you up to 75% off great titles, $10 Epic Coupons, and 12 Days of Free Games! Learn more: https://t.co/OG6qOpofDK pic.twitter.com/coToOHDluZ — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 19, 2019

The usual caveats of “you need an Epic Games Store account” and “these games are only attached to said account” are in place here, but the additional one is that, as mentioned above, the free games will only be available one day each. After the 24-hour window, the previous freebie will disappear, and the new one will drop. As always, claimed games remain part of your library after the fact.

Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale is currently ongoing, and each day there will be a new free game available via the digital storefront. Today’s offering, as mentioned above, is the popular strategy game Into the Breach from developer Subset Games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.