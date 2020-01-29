Free PlayStation Plus Games for February Revealed

PlayStation free PlayStation Plus video games have officially been revealed! And while these offerings tend to vary wildly in value, monetary and otherwise, this coming month looks to be a doozy in terms of the total package. In addition to BioShock: The Collection — which is, itself, three different video games — the free offerings to subscribers in February include The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour.

That’s right! Not only are there three individual titles being offered in February to PlayStation Plus subscribers, but the math works out to a total of five different video games overall. Admittedly, there’s a chance folks have picked up one or even most of these titles in the past, but for anyone that hasn’t grabbed any of them? Talk about value.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how PlayStation describes Firewall Zero Hour in the blog announcing February’s free games, for anyone unfamiliar:

“Become a hired contractor and expertly seize – or protect – sensitive information from opposing teams in Firewall Zero Hour, a 4v4 tactical shooter developed exclusively for PS VR. Dive straight into these intense multiplayer battles when Firewall Zero Hour’s new season – Operation: Black Dawn – also begins February 4, featuring a new map (Oil Rig) available for all players and other free content!”

Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour are your PS Plus games for February. Details: https://t.co/MfzccqKEat pic.twitter.com/hQf7p6CDva — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 29, 2020

Ever since the service stopped offering PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita titles, it’s basically been operating on a “two PlayStation 4 games per month” schedule. Does the inclusion of the PlayStation VR title here mean that we should expect future months to include such going forward? We’ll likely have to wait for a couple weeks to find out.

What do you think of February’s PlayStation Plus freebies? Anything you’d have rather seen replaced? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

February’s PlayStation Plus free video games should be available starting February 4th and run through March 2nd. January’s free PlayStation Plus video games, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator, are available until February 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.