New PlayStation Plus Free Games Are Now Available

PlayStation’s latest PlayStation Plus offerings are officially live. As with every month, PlayStation Plus has two new video game titles available to subscribers for free, and this time around both titles are fairly popular releases. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator are both now available as part of PlayStation Plus’ January 2020 lineup, meaning there’s a whole lot of good stuff for folks to dig into.

While the PlayStation Plus page does not appear to have updated just yet, the free games are live and reflected in the cart when moving to check out. It’s unclear what might release in February, but both Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator should be available for free as part of the service until around this time next month.

Here’s how PlayStation describes Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection on its official store page:

“From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionized adventure storytelling, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system. Experience one of the most revered game series of all time as you follow the perilous journey of Nathan Drake across the globe, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast of characters as Drake puts life and friendship on the line in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover unimaginable treasure.”

How’s how PlayStation describes Goat Simulator on its official store page:

“Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. Destroy things with style and you’ll earn even more points! When it comes to goats, not even the sky’s the limit!”

PlayStation Plus' latest free video games are now available.