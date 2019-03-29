Taika Waititi and Utkarsh Ambudkar Join Ryan Reynolds in ‘Free Guy’

Ryan Reynolds might already be playing the title role in this summer’s Detective Pikachu, but he’s also set to lampoon the genre in the action comedy Free Guy. And now, two fan-favorite actors have officially joined in on that venture.

According to a new report from Deadline, Taika Waititi and Utkarsh Ambudkar have joined the upcoming 20th Century Fox project. It is unclear exactly what roles either of them will be playing in the film.

Free Guy will star Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he’s a background character inside a video game and attempts to stop the title from being canceled. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.

Waititi is best known amongst the nerd world for directing and appearing in Thor: Ragnarok, as well as his work in What We Do in the Shadows. He is also set to direct (and possibly have a role in) an episode of the upcoming Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Ambudkar’s filmography includes The Mindy Project, the Pitch Perfect franchise, and the upcoming live-action remake of Mulan.

The cast will also include Jodie Comer, Joe Kerry, and Lil Rel.

Free Guy will be directed by Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy, with a script from Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Reynolds is producing through Maximum Effort and Levy through his 21 Laps Entertainment with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter producing through Berlanti Productions.

