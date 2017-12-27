Free League Of Legends Champion Rotation For This Week

It’s a new week, and many of us are winding down from a hectic holiday season. What better way to relax (or rage, your call) than absolutely pwning with your main in the world of League of Legends? The team over at Riot Games has revealed the free champion rotation for this week, giving players the means to try a new set of skills on for size:

Akali

Azir

Cho’Gath

Galio

Kassadin

LeBlanc

Lucian

Nidalee

Renekton

Sion

Sivir

Sona

Urgot

Zilean

Personally, I am a huge fan of Akali, “the Fist of Shadow.” Her Twin Disciplines abilities are empowered and allows her a dualistic flexibility that I find comfortable in a playable character. Lucian “the Purifier” is another personal favourite, as you can tell by our feature of the humongous statue that we covered earlier this year.

If none of the above characters suit your fancy, or you find yourself already familiar with them, you can check out the champion and skin sale going on now. The skins are purely cosmetic, but there are four different champions highlighted for those looking to try out Rek-Sai, Jayce, or Gragas. LeBlanc is also available in the champion sale, but as she is in the free rotation, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to try before you spend those precious riot points.

In other League of Legends news, did you see the in-depth coverage that Riot Games gave fans on what it took to take the Battlecast Illaoi community-voted skin from concept to practical use? From nixed flaming skull ideas, to needing a more grounded approach – you can check out everything they had to say, including early sketches, right here to learn more!