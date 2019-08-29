Fez Is Now Available for Free on Epic Games Store

The iconic 2D-to-3D puzzle video game Fez is now available for free for a limited time on PC via Epic Games Store. This marks the latest free game on the platform, which is something Epic Games has been doing every week for some time now with Fez simply being the latest video game to be featured.

It’s worth noting here that the games being offered by Epic Games Store are not limited trials or anything of the sort; they are free to keep, with the only qualifier being that they are attached to an Epic Games Store account. This sort of thing is fairly common for other retail stores, so it’s not like Epic Games store is alone in this endeavor. (See also: Uplay’s currently free PC version of For Honor.)

What happens when a 2D creature discovers the third dimension? 🤔 Fez is now available for FREE in the #EpicGamesStore until August 29! https://t.co/8Sjo5jIOiN pic.twitter.com/d4kE3xWhj5 — Epic Games store (@EpicGames) August 22, 2019

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Fez:

“Gomez is a 2D creature living in a 2D world. Or is he? When the existence of a mysterious 3rd dimension is revealed to him, Gomez is sent out on a journey that will take him to the very end of time and space. Use your ability to navigate 3D structures from 4 distinct classic 2D perspectives.”

What do you think about the latest free game on the Epic Games Store? Are you going to play Fez, or maybe return to the title? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Fez is now available for free on the Epic Games Store from August 22nd through August 29th. The next set of free games was also revealed today: Celeste and Inside will be free on Epic Games Store from August 29th through September 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.