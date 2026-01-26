Free PlayStation Plus Game for February Leaked Before Announcement

One of February’s free PlayStation Plus games — one of the free monthly games available to all subscribers across all tiers — has leaked ahead of its reported reveal this Wednesday, January 28. And the leak comes from a source with a 100% record and an extensive record when it comes to PlayStation Plus leaks. Unfortunately for subscribers to the Sony subscription service, it looks like the PlayStation Plus free games for February 2026 are going to be disappointing.

The new leak comes the way of Bill-Bil Kun, a source well-known for PlayStation Plus leaks. The PlayStation leaker hasn’t leaked the whole lineup for the month, but rather one game, which they say is the main title for the month of February. In other words, the headliner. And it’s not a very good headliner, which begs the question: how underwhelming is the rest of the lineup?

2024 PS5 Game

According to the new leak, the headliner for PlayStation Plus for the month of February 2026 is the 2024 PS5 game Undisputed from developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Deep Silver, the first licensed boxing game since 2011’s Fight Night Champion.

Upon release, the boxing game earned a 72 on Metacritic, an alright score, but not a headliner score. That said, it did sell better than anticipated, moving more than one million units. To this end, you could see it being viewed as a headliner game by Sony, but it’s not going to be viewed that way by the vast majority of PlayStation Plus subscribers. For those who enjoy boxing and yearn for the golden era of boxing games, this could be a great month. However, presumably, anyone on PS5 who loves boxing purchased the first major boxing game in over a decade when it came out, and thus, this offer won’t have any value. Whatever the case, those who do pick up the boxing game via PS Plus are set to be spared its normal $41.99 asking price.

February’s PlayStation Plus games are set to be available from February 3 to March 3. In the meantime, don’t forget to grab January’s free games before their offer expires on February 3.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt like any leak, but as noted, the source in question has proven reliable on numerous occasions in the past, especially with PlayStation Plus leaks.