Free ‘Resident Evil 2: The Ghost Survivors’ Mode Announced

Just a few more days until fans of the iconic Resident Evil franchise can get their hands on the full remake that has been a source of excitement since it was first announced. For those amped up to get their Resident Evil 2 on with the remake, Capcom has announced that there will be even more coming to the experience than we previously thoughts.

Called “The Ghost Survivors,” the new mode will bear a striking resemblance to the Extreme Battle mode that was available on the original ’98 title. The Ghosts Survivors will allow players more freedom to explore in order to earn points that can be used to purchase in-shop items for the game. Even more, there will be three volumes according to a recent ResetERA post starting with a USS member, Kendo, and Katherine.

Though we don’t know much about the mode, we do know that it will have a few enemies that players won’t find in the base game. What we still don’t know, however, is a release date though we do know it will be slated soon after the game itself arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC here on the 25th!

Still on the fence about getting the remake? There’s still a free demo going on now! Like all previews, this playable period prior to launch will be available for a very limited amount of time. The demo event officially kicks off on January 11 and will run until January 31.

“Aptly named the 1-Shot Demo, players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes,” Capcom mentioned earlier when the demo first went live. “If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached.”

