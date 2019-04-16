Free-to-Play ‘Forza Street’ Announced For PC and Mobile Devices

Developers seem to be going for the release something on the day you announce it approach more and more as of late, as was certainly evident with the surprise launch of Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends. That said, while this sort of tactic isn’t exactly perfect for everyone, it definitely works for some, which may end up being the case for Turn 10 Studios. Just earlier, they revealed a new Forza experience for racing fans that are playing on PC and mobile devices, but they also disclosed that Forza Street is available as of today.

In a post on the Xbox website, it was revealed that the free-to-play Forza Street is now available on PC, and will begin to roll out to iOS and Android devices this year. The game “was designed for racing on the go with streamlined controls that focus on timing of gas, brake, and boost as the keys to victory,” according to the post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In Forza Street, new Forza fans and seasoned drivers alike can collect and assemble a legendary lineup of cars to compete in intense, cinematic races,” the post continues. “Whether players want to squeeze in a quick one-minute race or get immersed in a story campaign, every race is a chance to earn a performance icon from an ever-growing list of incredible cars, turning your garage into a trophy case.”

The post went on to say that with Forza Street now on PC, “we will continue to add features and actively engage with and listen to our community to make Forza Street the game our fans will want to take with them everywhere.”

Forza Street is currently available on Windows 10 PC and it is free-to-play. Android and iOS devices will begin to receive the game later this year.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited for a new Forza experience that will be available on PC and mobile devices? Let us know in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!