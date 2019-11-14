Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Free Game

Like clockwork, the newest free game is now available on the Epic Games Store in the form of The Messenger and its DLC, and with that comes the reveal of next week’s free game rotation. Like this week, the following week has but one free game to offer on the Epic Games Store, but what a free game it is: Bad North: Jotunn Edition.

More specifically, Bad North: Jotunn Edition is set to be available for free on the Epic Games Store starting November 21st. It’ll be available until the following Thursday, November 28th. The current free game, The Messenger, will be available until it rotates out in favor of Bad North. Epic Games hasn’t messed up the timing yet, and we don’t expect them to do so next week.

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Bad North: Jotunn Edition:

“Position and relocate your troops to fend off the Vikings, who each have their own counters to the threats you pose. Pick your battles and plan your evacuations carefully! Lose a commander and they’re gone forever; lose everything, and it’s game over!”

What do you think about the latest free game on the Epic Games Store? Have you been waiting for the right moment to play The Messenger? Or are you more looking forward to Bad North: Jotunn Edition? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Bad North: Jotunn Edition will be free on Epic Games Store from November 21st through November 28th. The most recent free game, The Messenger, is now available for free on the Epic Games Store from now through November 21st.You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.